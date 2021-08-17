Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,662 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

