Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,949 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after buying an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE:PGR opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

