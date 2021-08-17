Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,319 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

