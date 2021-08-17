Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 322 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $675.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $649.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.