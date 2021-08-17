Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,212 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

