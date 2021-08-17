Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,221 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.