Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,221 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

