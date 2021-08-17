Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 849 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

APD opened at $281.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.67. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

