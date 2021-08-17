Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $524.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

