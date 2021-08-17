Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $446.11 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.