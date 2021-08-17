Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.