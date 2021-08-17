Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $115.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 116.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 111,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $334.66 million, a PE ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

