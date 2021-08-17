Hathor Reaches One Day Volume of $4.73 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $137.21 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hathor has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

