Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HE opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

