HC Wainwright Increases Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $40.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FULC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

