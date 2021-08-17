Head to Head Comparison: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get TELA Bio alerts:

This table compares TELA Bio and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -130.59% -65.05% -37.20% The Westaim -219.20% 4.40% 3.78%

This table compares TELA Bio and The Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 11.02 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -6.23 The Westaim $24.85 million 11.12 -$34.40 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Westaim.

Volatility and Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TELA Bio and The Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.69%. The Westaim has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 115.03%. Given The Westaim’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Westaim is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELA Bio beats The Westaim on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.