Head to Head Contrast: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) & Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII)

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) and Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Civeo and Gores Metropoulos II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $529.73 million 0.58 -$134.25 million $0.89 23.93 Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gores Metropoulos II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Civeo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Civeo and Gores Metropoulos II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civeo currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 88.26%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Civeo is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Gores Metropoulos II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -0.77% 0.66% 0.28% Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Civeo beats Gores Metropoulos II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services; and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as catering and managed services. It owns and operates 28 lodges and villages with approximately 30,000 rooms; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. The company serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

