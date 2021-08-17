Head to Head Review: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) & American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $165.56 million 1.75 -$36.66 million ($1.74) -5.26 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aemetis and American Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 232.97%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -31.53% N/A -42.37% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aemetis has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aemetis beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to transport companies, resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces and sells ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed, as well as other health care and sanitary products, and industrial and potable alcohol for beverage spirits. In addition, it produces dairy biogas; and high-grade sanitizer alcohol and various feed products, as well as researches and develops efficient conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

