Head to Head Survey: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) vs. HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ethema Health alerts:

This table compares Ethema Health and HCA Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 19.86 $3.09 million N/A N/A HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.53 $3.75 billion $11.61 21.22

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22%

Volatility & Risk

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ethema Health and HCA Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A HCA Healthcare 0 3 16 0 2.84

HCA Healthcare has a consensus price target of $241.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.95%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethema Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethema Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.