Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,465 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCARU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

