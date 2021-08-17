Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. 35,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

