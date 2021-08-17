Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 9,589 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Facebook makes up 3.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 12,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.57. 756,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

