Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $1.34 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $18.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

