Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $1.42 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.60 on Tuesday, reaching $322.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.14 and a 52-week high of $336.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.