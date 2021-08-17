Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $1 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.51. The company has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $542.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

