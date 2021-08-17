Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $2.21 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 143.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Visa by 44.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $234.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.70. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

