Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

NYSE:FCX traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234,285. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

