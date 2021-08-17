Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. HBT Financial accounts for 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.32% of HBT Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HBT Financial by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,428. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

