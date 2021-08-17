Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $27.58 on Tuesday, hitting $658.59. The stock had a trading volume of 877,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $662.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

