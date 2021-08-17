Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

