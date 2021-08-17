Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 196.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 189,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,681,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.