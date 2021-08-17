Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.34. 392,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,805,579. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. ICAP boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.