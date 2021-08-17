Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

