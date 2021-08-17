Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,213 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $17.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $907.50. 11,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $881.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $924.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

