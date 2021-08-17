Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 36,431 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 3,535,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,721,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

