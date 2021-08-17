Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.14 billion and $281.05 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00059520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00310168 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000743 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,295,064,321 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

