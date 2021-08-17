Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $89.31 million and $8.54 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.01 or 0.00863044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00159415 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

