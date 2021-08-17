HEICO (HEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HEI opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO has a twelve month low of $99.55 and a twelve month high of $148.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

