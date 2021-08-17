HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

ETR:HEI traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €75.76 ($89.13). 332,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €73.98. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

