Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.95. 2,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

