Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce $194.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the highest is $207.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $122.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $825.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.65 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $848.44 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $899.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $589,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 82.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $211,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

