Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

