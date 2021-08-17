Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

