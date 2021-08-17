Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $231,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.6% during the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. 459,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,968,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $247.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.