Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 362.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,938. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,400 shares of company stock worth $27,249,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.