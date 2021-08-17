Hendley & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.