Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

