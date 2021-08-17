Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 9,438 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after buying an additional 1,224,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 523,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:SKM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,763. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

