Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431,000 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 211,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,048. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

