Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 151,120 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,120 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 451,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE SID traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 156,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,229. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.67%.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

